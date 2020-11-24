Delaware Walgreens locations currently offering COVID-19 tests will be switching to a reservation format beginning on Friday, November 27, 2020.
Due to traffic issues developing near some locations, Walgreens and the Delaware Division of Public Health agreed to flip to the appointment-based system. All are drive-through except for the Lancaster Pike location in Wilmington.
Delaware and Walgreens will also expand their testing partnership to five new sites beginning on Tuesday, December 1. Those sites include Middletown, Harrington, Georgetown, Delmar, and Bethany Beach.
Each Walgreens location will offer 45 tests per site, per day.
The list of Walgreens offering tests are:
NEW CASTLE COUNTY (Bold are new sites)
- 1900 Maryland Avenue, Wilmington
- 1508 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington
- 3301 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington
- 700 S. Ridge Avenue, Middletown
- 4465 Summit Bridge Road, Middletown
KENT COUNTY
- 1215 S. State Street, Dover
- 52 W. Birdie Lane, Magnolia
- 17248 S. DuPont Highway, Harrington
SUSSEX COUNTY
- 9202 Commercial Centre Drive, Bridgeville
- 18993 Munchy Branch Road, Rehoboth
- 37088 W. Fenwick Blvd., Selbyville
- 2 College Park Lane, Georgetown
- 38627 Benro Drive #1, Delmar
- 32979 Coastal Highway, Bethany Beach
You can find updated hours at Delaware's testing website.
Delaware has also seen its community pop-up testing sites average between 2,000-11,000 tests per day throughout November, an increase of 40%.
DEMA Director A.J. Schall said there is a possibility that walk-ups at some pop-up sites may eventually have to be rejected, and wait times could be much longer due to the increased volume.
"We are doing everything possible to accommodate everyone who wants to get tested, but we ask that you plan ahead and be patient.”
Reported wait times at Frawley Stadium's site on Monday were over an hour, and were about 45 minutes during the first few hours of Tuesday's site at William Penn High School.