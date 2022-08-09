Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 75F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 75F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.