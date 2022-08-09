A team of 20 Delaware wildland firefighters departed Smyrna's Blackbird Forest base camp on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, headed to Northern California to assist in battling the McKinney Fire.
Kyle Hoyd with the Delaware Forest Service said the team has a long road trip ahead of them.
"Probably going to be about a 21-day deployment with the time that we're going to factor in for driving," said Hoyd. "So it will be 14 working days and the rest will be drive time."
According to CalFire, the McKinney Fire, which broke out July 29th, has consumed 60,000 acres and was about half contained, but that means half of it is still scorching the rugged terrain.
"That's a great way to put it," said Hoyd. "Until we see 100-percent up on that percent meter no wildland firefighter or staff is satisfied."
The Delaware team is cross trained for a number of roles including initial attack.
"We can do everything from doing back burns for burnout operations to tree felling," said Hoyd. "I think this crew, probably more so than any other, is loaded full of what we refer to as fallers, those are the folks that would physically cut the trees."
As they make their way west, crews will be watching the weather.
"Humidity levels out there right now are hovering around 6 to 12-percent range, and when you think about Delaware it always feels like we're at the 100-percent range for the most part," said Hoyd.
"It's a very volatile environment when it comes to the fuels that sit out there, combined with that humidity level, and then you throw topography out there" said Hoyd.
"The Klamath (National Forest) - they say if you want to get your feet wet and go to the big leagues, you go to that part of the country to fight fire and that's what all of the crew members are going to be thrown into."