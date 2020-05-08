Delaware will begin testing 80,000 Delawareans a month for novel coronavirus COVID-19, Governor John Carney announced Friday ahead of his bi-weekly update on officials' statewide efforts during the global pandemic as the state moves toward Phase I of the reopening plan, currently targeted as June 1.
The increase in testing capabilities would multiply Delaware's efforts four-fold, in line with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"All Delawareans – myself included – are ready to get our economy going again. But our response to COVID-19 has been driven by the science since Day 1 and will continue to be driven by the science. The good news is our numbers in New Castle and Kent counties continue to move in the right direction. That means Delawareans are doing their part. They’ve stayed at home and practiced social distancing.
“This morning, we announced a significant statewide expansion of our COVID-19 testing program, in partnership with Delaware’s hospital systems, community health care centers, primary care physicians, and long-term care facilities. That’s good news for our efforts to reopen Delaware’s economy. Next week, we will announce a comprehensive contact tracing program, another key to reopening.
“Over the next couple weeks, we will build on the interim steps we took today, allowing certain small businesses to safely operate curbside, or by appointment only. We have heard the voices of small business owners loud and clear, and expect to move forward with a rolling reopening of Delaware's economy. We will not hesitate to allow additional businesses to open before June 1, if we can do so safely."
The testing will be made possible through 200,000 saliva-based tests purchased from Los Angeles-based Curative.
“We know that widespread community testing needs to be in place before we can safely reopen our economy,” said Carney. “Finding a reliable supply of reliable tests has been a serious challenge, but we’ve put a plan in place that gets us to the starting line. We’ll be able to diagnose symptomatic Delawareans and detect asymptomatic spread through community testing. I want to thank all of our partners who are stepping up for their fellow Delawareans during this crisis.”
The state found guidance from New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer, who link the company up with state officials.
“Mass testing is a critical component to understand, identify, and defeat this invisible enemy,” said Meyer. “These new, innovative tests will allow us to increase testing capacity in our communities and Governor Carney, and his team deserve credit for their leadership and collaboration to help us persevere through this pandemic.”
Testing will prioritize symptomatic individuals, anyone with known exposure to the virus, vulnerable populations--including the elderly and low-income communities--and front-line essential workers.
"Ultimately, our ability to move into Phase I at the beginning of next month will depend on our ability to contain COVID-19 hot spots in Sussex County, especially along the Route 113 corridor. Because of the ongoing threat in Sussex County, we are not in a position yet to open Delaware's beaches, or remove restrictions on short-term rentals and out-of-state travelers. We need everyone to really lean into the effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in southern Delaware," Carney said, adding, “Delawareans can’t let up. Even once we move into Phase 1 of reopening, we still need to maintain social distancing to avoid a dangerous rebound in COVID-19 cases. Wash your hands. Don’t go out in public unnecessarily. Don’t gather in large groups. If we continue follow public health guidelines, we have a real shot of getting Delaware moving again starting June 1.”