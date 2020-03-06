Delaware will see $4.5 million in federal funding as part of an $8.3 billion package for states to battle novel coronavirus COVID-19 signed into action by President Donald Trump Friday.
The money is allocated across the United States to assist in preparedness, prevention, and response to the current outbreak. There are 282 cases of coronavirus confirmed in the U.S. as of Friday, March 6, 2020, and nearly 100,000 worldwide. Delaware announced a Sussex County person tested negative for the respiratory illness, the 10th person to undergo testing since tracking began. There have been no positive cases in the state.
“The $8.3 billion emergency coronavirus package approved today is an important step forward in our fight to address this growing health crisis,” said U.S. Sen. Tom Carper in a release announcing the funds. “I know how important it is to get this critical funding to our state and local partners – the men and women who are on the front lines testing and treating patients every day – so that they have the resources they need to protect themselves and our communities...[Our] response to the coronavirus must be an all-hands-on-deck effort based on facts from the world’s leading health experts. I will continue to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in Congress to make sure we are communicating with the American people in a transparent, fact-based way and doing our part to ensure screenings are both accessible and affordable for all Americans.”
Nationwide, $3 billion will be going to research and development of vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics; public health funding will receive $2.2 billion for prevention and response; close to $1 billion will go to supplies and medical surge capacity, and $1.25 billion will go to combating coronavirus overseas.
“I am extremely encouraged by how closely the Senate and House are coordinating on a bipartisan basis to address this outbreak,” said U.S. Sen. Chris Coons. “This bill provides critical funding that will support our researchers as they pursue a vaccine, state and local officials as they do the challenging work to prepare on the ground, and health care providers and others on the front lines domestically and around the world.”