Delaware women's basketball will travel to Maryland in the opening round of the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament on Friday.
The Blue Hens earned their first trip to the tournament since 2013 with a victory over Drexel earlier on Sunday.
Delaware was seeded No. 13, and will face No. 4 Maryland, a 21-8 team out of the Big Ten Conference.
It will be the 7th all-time meeting between the Blue Hens and Terrapins, with Maryland having won all 6 previous contests. The last match-up was November 17, 2019, when Delaware lost 99-55. Maryland defeated UD twice during the Elena Delle Donne era in 2011 and 2012.
Delaware has several players from the Washington D.C. region, including sophomore guards Tara Cousins and Tyi Skinner. CAA Player of the Year Jasmine Dickey is from just up I-95 in Baltimore.
ESPN will announce Friday's game time later this evening, it will be on either ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, or ESPNEWS.