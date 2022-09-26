Delaware wide receiver Thyrick Pitts said there was a moment in Saturday's 35-3 win over Hampton where his chemistry with quarterback Nolan Henderson came to the forefront.
"The one touchdown he threw to me in the back of the end zone, that wasn't a designed play, that was one of those scramble drills that we talk about where I knew where he was going to go with the ball, and he knew where I was going to be. It's not something that's drawn up on a sheet of paper."
It was one of three touchdown connections between Pitts and Henderson in the win, as the duo have combined for 19 completions, 220 yards, and five touchdowns over the past three weeks.
Pitts graduated from the University of Delaware in 2020, but still has eligibility due to the pandemic.
He played in 11 games on special teams as a freshman back in 2017, and five games in 2018 without a start.
Since that point, he's amassed over 2,000 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in being a key member of the Blue Hens' receiving corps, including the Spring 2021 run to the FCS National Semifinals.
Carty said one of the team's captains is a true leader.
"He's an experienced presence in there, he's also a very serious worker, always giving a tremendous effort, no one is going to outwork Thyrick. We're excited about his progression, and hopefully we'll continue to have success with him, and get him into some one-on-one situations and get him the ball."
Delaware is beginning preparations to take on Towson Saturday at 3:30 inside Delaware.
The Blue Hens moved up one spot to No. 6 in this week's STATS FCS Top 25 poll after then No. 6-Missouri State lost to No. 2 South Dakota State at home.
Villanova dropped 5 spots to No. 14 after their loss to Monmouth, with No. 17 Richmond, No. 18 William & Mary, and No. 23 Elon also representing the CAA in the poll. Rhode Island dropped out after losing to nationally-ranked FCS squad Pittsburgh.