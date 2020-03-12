On the heels of the Delaware Department of Correction suspending visitations over concerns of novel coronavirus COVID-19, the Delaware Department of Services for Children, youth and Their Families's Division of Youth Rehabilitative Services followed suit Wednesday.
“We are taking immediate action to protect our youth and staff from any potential spread of the coronavirus. We thank our families for their patience and understanding during this time. This situation evolves every day, and we are taking necessary measures to safeguard our facilities while continuing to provide needed services to our youth. We continue to work with health officials and our partners in the juvenile justice community,” said Josette Manning, Secretary of the DSCY.
Visitations to all Level IV and V secure facilities will be suspended temporarily. This includes secure facilities that include the New Castle County Detention Center, Stevenson House Detention Center, Ferris School and the Residential Cottages, which, combined, house close to 100 juveniles.