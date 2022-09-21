If someone asks you "what's your reason why?" you may want to have an answer ready.
The question is the centerpiece of an attempt to spread a peer-based healthy message, utilizing social media, hashtags, and most importantly the creativity and commitment of young people.
Through a grant-supported program, they were encouraged to create brief videos explaining the positive aspects of their lives that keep them away from unhealthy habits - the "reasons why" they do not turn to substance abuse.
"It really is about promoting positive aspects in their lives and becoming happy and healthy and drug-free," Delaware Public Health epidemiologist and grant coordinator for this project Katie Capelli said. "We want to make sure that we give a voice to them so they can become influencers for other peers."
Adam Hubert, an 11th-grade student at Wilmington's Greater Castle Academy, has been editing the MyReasonWhyDE segments in preparation for a celebration event this Thursday.
"It's really wonderful how our entire community is gathering and collecting, all for this great cause," Hubert said.
"Success for us is not just a kid creating one PSA. What we're trying to do is have them realize that it is one tool, one brick of the building, but if they can become ongoing advocates of this message or whatever message that they're trying to get out there - that is how you can actually cause that change," said Scott Michels of The Cause (Collective Action Urging Social Evolution).The Cause teamed up with DPH on the initiative.
The numbers seem to demonstrate the need for more education. According to DPH, the 2020 Delaware School Survey showed 2% of eighth-grade students reported use of an illicit drug other than marijuana in the past month and 5% with in the past year. One in ten reported misuse of prescription and over the counter medications, including pain medication within the previous year.
"I think the key takeaway was the resiliency," Capelli said. "A lot of these students and youth have been met with their own challenge but they vocalized a sense of resiliency despite those challenges."
If you go:
This event will be held on Sept. 22 at the Bellevue Theater in Wilmington’s Bellevue Community Center just off Philadelphia Pike (510 Duncan Rd., top floor), with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the live show beginning at 6:00 p.m. All ages are welcome to attend.
CLICK for in-person registration.
CLICK to attend virtually.