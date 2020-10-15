Those who find themselves asking, "Where do I know him from," after spotting Keith Powell in NBC's new show Connecting..., it might be from his prolific volume of previous work--or it could possibly have just been walking down the street.
"I still have family in Philly. I still have family in Delaware. It's where I call home," Powell said in a recent interview. "I'm so happy to make you proud."
Powell is a Delawarean, attending a Catholic high school in Pike Creek and getting his start in the Wilmington Drama League before making it big in Hollywood.
"I love St. Mark's. I'm a St. Marks Spartan through and through," he said. "You can do anything that you want to, from anyplace that you want, too, as long as you stay true to who you are. And I think that that was a tremendous lesson that I learned at the Wilmington Drama League."
Powell was previously on hits like 30 Rock, The Newsroom, and Lucifer, has directed an episode of Superstore, and now, features prominently on Connecting... The show is a quarantine-themed comedy shot by all of the actors in their own homes using iPhones.
"The show wears its heart on its sleeve in such a beautiful way and it really goes through the pandemic and chronicles basically what we were all going through," he said.
He hopes the show finds an audience in those looking for something relatable, he said on NBC. Powell wants to give the audience a glimpse into how common struggles were as everyone individually faced apart. And it features storylines from across the spectrum.
Powell's character, Garrett, is stuck at home with his wife Michelle, played by Jill Knox, and they find they're thriving and rekindling their marriage thanks to being so close constantly. Other characters are trying to handle the dating world while in COVID, being in love but forced apart, and another is a nurse in New York City.
"[The characters] are going through things that we as a country are going through," he said.
You can catch the first episode for free on NBC.com. Connecting... airs Thursdays.