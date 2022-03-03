In the evolving world of virtual and stay-at-home fitness, a Delawarean wants to take you on a "Supernatural" journey to places you could only dream of visiting.
"You're standing in your living room, you slide on this pair of VR goggles, and suddenly you're standing at the base of the Pyramids of Giza. You're listening to your favorite music, a coach -- like me -- is in your ear coaching you through your movement as you either strike or throw punches at targets, squat and lunge through triangles, and have the time of your life in this immersive workout."
Cab Calloway School of the Arts alum Leanne Pedante is Head of Fitness for Supernatural, an app for the Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset that looks to turn a video game platform into a workout tool.
The New Castle native said she was working as a fitness trainer in Los Angeles, when she got a pitch to test out the program in its beta stage.
"I had never even been in virtual reality, I had know idea what those words even meant together. But I showed up to the Supernatural offices, I slid on a headset and did a demo of the product they were working on, and I instantly fell in love."
Pedante said one of the big perks to virtual reality fitness is that unlike a group class, there's no ability to find yourself losing focus by looking at other classmates who might be at a higher level.
"You're so deeply in a flow state, you're really swept away by the aim of striking all these targets and listening to all your favorite songs, it becomes something you look forward to, not something you dread."
Supernatural's launch came right as the pandemic began, but Pedante thinks at-home fitness should still have legs, due to the convenience factor.
"Probably a lot of folks are going to continue to really spend time in VR and doing these VR activities that they've come to enjoy so much. It's much like folks realized that not commuting two hours of their day was kind of great, and might do it as a hybrid version as they open things up."
As for Pedante, the Cab Calloway and Wilmington University alum said she was an unlikely choice to lead a fitness group.
"I identified in no way as a jock. I was in band, I loved writing poetry, I went to art school. I never played a sport. My dad tried his darndest but I just couldn't do it."
What Leanne did do was take a weightlifting group class at the YMCA of Delaware, with classmates that were often 20 years older than her, when she had a fitness epiphany.
"Everyone was commenting on how great a job everybody else was doing, and when I left I felt so uplifted, and I had this 'ah-ha' moment that working out doesn't mean punishing yourself, or competing with someone else. It can mean a level of comradery and community, and fun."
Leanne left Delaware for Los Angeles a decade ago to continue her career in graphic design, but along the way she picked up a personal training certification, ultimately helping to open a fitness studio.
That set up the opportunity with Supernatural, where she has been the past two years, continuing a life path she said her 16-year-old self never would have even dreamed of taking.
"No one is more surprised at that outcome than me. If you had asked me in high school what I was going to be when I grew up, I would have to go through at least 200 answers before I came across this as a possibility."
You can access Supernatural through the Meta Quest 2 headset, and it offers a two week trial, with Leann serving as the trainer for several of the introductory videos, with most classes running between 15 and 25 minutes.
It won't take you long to find one of Leanne's workouts, and while you're listening to the music and her instructions and motivational messages, don't be surprised if you hear a few references most of the country might have fly by them like one of the target balloons.
"I carry my pride of being a Delawarean very heavily into my coaching. I reference it a lot, I reference my history of working at the Concord Mall and being in band at Cab Calloway throughout my coaching."
Hearing references to Delaware while virtually doing lunges or throwing right hooks on the Moon? That's Supernatural.