When Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football, highly-trained medical personnel and state-of-the-art technology were readily available.
That's now always the case, which may have you thinking about learning CPR, chest compressions and how to use defibrillators that are readily available.
ChristianaCare Center for Heart and Vascular Health Director Dr. Kirk Garratt said one thing worked in Hamlin's favor: "emergency medical technicians got to him very quickly."
Garratt is not involved in treating Hamlin, but from a distance it appears it could have been a matter of Hamlin being hit at just the wrong time or place and the heart rhythm was disturbed.
ChristianaCare has a virtual education and simulation training center, which allows people to learn and practice basic but life-saving CPR and chest compressions. About 2,000 people a year get trained there.
Chest compressions are a matter of finding the center of the person's chest and pushing hard - and pretty fast. Someone should call 911, and if an AED is available put it to use (it may say "do not shock,' in which case compressions should continue).
"I think everybody should learn how to do basic life support," the center's Director Dr. Susan Coffey said. " It’s not hard to do chest compressions or CPR. "You just how to feel empowered to do it when the time comes."