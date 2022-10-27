For the first time in a general election, Delawareans will be able to vote early in person starting this Friday, October 28th.
14 early voting centers statewide will be open daily from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Hours expand to 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. between November 2nd and November 6th.
"Voters will choose one of the sites, any one of the sites in their county to vote at," Cathleen Hartsky-Carter of the Delaware Department of Elections said. "They just need to bring their ID, sign the poll book, and go ahead and vote on the voting machine. It works almost exactly like election day."
Early voting centers are as follows:
New Castle County:
- Claymont Community Center: 3301 Green St, Claymont DE 19703
- Dept of Elections-Warehouse (New Castle): 220 Lisa Dr, New Castle DE 19720
- Gunning Bedford Middle School: 801 Cox Neck Rd, New Castle DE 19720
- Hudson State Service Center: 501 Ogletown Rd, Newark DE 19711
- Shipyard Shops: 912 Justison St, Wilmington DE 19801
Kent County:
- Crossroad Christian Church: 4867 N. Dupont Hwy, Dover DE 19901
- Dept of Elections-Kent County Office: 100 Enterprise Place Suite 5, Dover DE 19904
- Frederica Senior Center: 216 Market St, Frederica, DE 19946
- Houston Fire Company: 143 Broad St, Houston DE 19954
Sussex County:
- Dept of Elections-Warehouse (Georgetown): 542 South Bedford St, Georgetown DE 19947
- Dept of Elections-Warehouse (Seaford): 200 Allen St, Seaford DE 19973
- Laurel Fire Hall: 205 W. 10th St, Laurel DE 19956
- Lewes Fire Department Station #2: 32198 Janice Rd, Lewes DE 19958
- Millville Community Center: 32517 Dukes Drive, Millville DE 19967
Polling locations for Election Day Tuesday November 8th and more information can be found at www.elections.delaware.gov