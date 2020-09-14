A group of 21 Delawareans are among the thousands of firefighters spread up and down the West Coast battling one of the worst wildfire seasons in recent history.
WDEL's Peter MacArthur spoke with crew member Michael Valenti on Del-AWARE, Monday morning, September 14, 2020.
Valenti said the Delaware contingent spent four days driving out west, and have now worked 14 shifts moving from Arizona to the Valley Fire east of San Diego.
He said the biggest challenge for the team in Arizona was the heat, and not from the flames.
"Temperatures were getting up to about 110 - 112 during the day so we had to take it very slow and make sure everybody was hydrated."
And now in California, he said the challenge has been the terrain.
"It's rocky, and it's easy to lose your footing, but fortunately we've had no injuries yet."
The Valley Fire was 37 percent contained when the Delawareans arrived and that is now up to 87 percent.
Valenti and the Delaware crew are not where the flames are the worst as seen on television, they are working to finish off hot spots.
"After the flames die down, then they send the crews in to put the small flames out and that's what we're doing," said Valenti. "Go along the fire's edge and where ever you see a hot spot you dig it out, and you put it out with dirt."
Valenti expects the crew to remain on site another couple of days before being cycled out and returned to Delaware.