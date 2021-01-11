A group of sisters from Delaware are participants in a television game show to be broadcast Monday evening, January 11, 2021.
The five Conomon sisters, which includes a set of triplets, made the trip from Delaware to Los Angeles, California, in August to tape a segment for Ellen's Game of Games, hosted by Ellen DeGeneres.
Joanne, Becky, Patty, Judy, and Jackie, were pitted against one another during the program, but due to contractual obligations, no one knows which sister won.
What is known through viewing trailers for the program is that large ears are involved.
Family members will find out which Conomon sister is victorious on Ellen's Game of Games, along with the rest of America, when the program airs at 8 p.m. on NBC10.