Delawareans who were vaccinated at mass clinics at the Dover, Delaware City, or Georgetown DMVs or Salesianum School in mid-to-late January can begin registering for an appointment to get their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday by clicking here any time after 11 a.m. on February 17, 2021.
Appointments will be made with a simplified scheduling system created by Division of Public Health (DPH) and not through the CDC/VAMS system that some first dose recipients may have used to make appointments for the Georgetown and Delaware City events in January.
Second doses of vaccine will be administered at a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site stood up at Dover International Speedway by the state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Second dose COVID-19 vaccines will be provided only to those who got their first doses at state DMV clinics or Sallies. The site aims to provide second doses to 18,000 Delawareans over six days.
The drive-thru site will become operational likely o Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. But Delaware Emergency Management Director A.J. Schall cautions that's weather dependent across the country since FEMA is providing resources and federal staffing support as well as operational support at this site.
"[We're] keeping an eye on what's going to happen Thursday into Friday, knowing that those are the two training days we're going to have, with about 200 individuals coming from multiple federal agencies to assist Delaware," said Schall.
Vaccinations will occur between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day, scheduled in 15-minute increments. Initially, DPH will schedule appointments for the first 5 days (Feb. 20-24) and will open the sixth day as needed.
"We'll probably put five days out to begin with, fill those 15,000 or so spots, give us a snow day, if we need it, and then open up a sixth day when needed," said Schall.
Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available and provided accordingly based on the first dose received.
"It is our obligation to ensure that people who get their first dose also get their second dose," said Dr. Karyl Rattay, Director of the DPH. "We've got plenty of doses for everyone who attended our events. This really is your best chance, your easiest chance, really, to make sure that you get your second dose of vaccine."
If you were vaccinated outside a state clinic, Rattay urges you to return to that provider for your second dose.
"If you provide the first dose, it really is your obligation to provide the second [dose], and when we do our allocation of vaccines, we're keeping that in mind," she said.
She referenced confusion last week involving ChristianaCare.
"ChristianaCare had sent out a message to many of those it provided a first dose that they should look elsewhere for a second dose, and after additional conversation with them, we assured ChristianaCare that as we get supply from the federal government we are and will continue to provide second doses to them."
ChristianaCare has since revised its guidance.
What else you need to know
To make an appointment for the Dover Speedway clinic, an individual will have to indicate the location and date of the DPH first dose event they attended from the list above. Individuals will have an option to create an appointment for someone else after they create their own and will be able to have a single email tied to multiple appointments. Everyone who arrives to be vaccinated must have an appointment.
Visitors can access the vaccination site via Dover International Speedway’s Leipsic Road entrance. To reduce waiting, those with appointments will be urged not to show up more than an hour early. Those arriving at the site need to ensure:
- Enter the Speedway grounds via 1000 Leipsic Road, not the main entrance from Route 13
- Ensure your vehicle has a full tank of gas
- Have personal identification (a driver’s licenses or photo ID)
- Proof of first COVID-19 vaccination (vaccination card)
- Confirmation of your appointment
- Bring snacks
Those without internet access may call DPH at 1.833.643.1715, but should not call until after 11 a.m. on Wednesday as no appointments will be available until then. Wait time may be lengthy based on call volume and online registration is urged.
Additional Curative appointments were also made available on Wed., Feb. 17, 2021, at Delaware Tech's campus in Wilmington for anyone vaccinated at the Dover DMV or Sallies in mid-January. To make an appointment, click here.
Additional COVID second-dose vaccination appointments are now available in Wilmington on Wednesday, Feb. 17 for those who received their first dose at the Dover DMV on Jan. 16-18 or Salesianum School on Jan. 18. Go to https://t.co/Ol1iJRBknB to book yours. #CovidVaccineDE pic.twitter.com/aDqm4WAQnu— DHSS (@Delaware_DHSS) February 16, 2021
Those who received their first dose of vaccine at the Chase Center in Wilmington towards the end of January will likely return to that facility for their second dose, Rattay said Tuesday. Registration has not yet begun for those individuals.