"The Department of Labor issued a policy statement that, in general, we deem vaccine requirements to be reasonable," said Division of Unemployment Insurance Director Darryl Scott. "Therefore, failing to comply with a COVID vaccination requirement--in most instances--would disqualify the claimant from receiving benefits."
Those seeking to bail on employment where a COVID-19 vaccination is now required might lead to further hardships, according to new guidance announced by the DOL. In broad strokes, most employees who might decline to be vaccinated would put their qualification for unemployment insurance benefits on the line, Scott said, though it's not applicable in 100% of instances.
"We look at claims on a case-by-case basis. There may be circumstances, upon investigation, that we determine a person would be entitled to UI benefits," Scott said. "But the reason we issued the statement is, we're hearing from employers about this question, and from employees who say, 'Hey, I'm just going to quit and collect UI benefits.' We want people to understand it's not that simple."
in general, Scott said employers might need to consider exceptions for individuals who have disabilities, or because a doctor has advised them not to get the vaccine, or there's a sincerely held religious belief, practice, or observance--"sincerely" being an important determining factor. But they are factors to be considered, and while there already exists vaccination requirement guidance from the federal level with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Americans with Disabilities Act, it's not a decision either party should rush into issuing either a mandate or a resignation.
"The advice we're giving is...this is a complex issue," Scott said. "Neither party--claimants shouldn't think they can just quit and collect, and employers shouldn't implement a policy without some thought and consideration...it is something that we're going to be watching and it's sort of a continuation of the COVID-related issues that the division is having to deal with at this time."
Additionally, if an employee believes the circumstances in their case would fit a scenario where benefits would still be awarded, Scott warned them the division is still dealing with the record-setting claims they've had to sort through since the start of the pandemic.
"We try and be careful with every claim, because the importance of the decision that we make--this one is particularly challenging. It's relevant, it's timely, because we know that people are losing their jobs for failing to get the vaccine," Scott said. "We still have a backlog in benefits, so if people think they're going to quit and collect benefits quickly, we still have about a 10 week backlog that we're working through. Even if they do file a claim and we have to investigate it, there's going to be a backlog associated with that."