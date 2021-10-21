Delawareans with disabilities will begin to see pay parity.
Governor Carney signed House Bill 122 into law Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. It phases out the sub-minimum wage for people with disabilities effective July of 2023.
"Paying people less than other doing the same work because they have a disability is discrimination, period," said state Rep. Deb Heffernan (D-Brandywine Hundred), who was the measure's prime sponsor in the House. "An antiquated 83-year-old federal program still allows certain employers to pay workers with disabilities a sub-minimum wage."
Heffernan said studies have shown that an average employee with disabilities earns $3.34 per hour and works 16 hours per week.
"And many people make less than that," Heffernan said. "I believe that we owe it to all Delaware workers to ensure they are treated equally."
State Sen. Nicole Poore (D-Delaware City), who was the measure's prime sponsor in the Senate agreed.
"So today is fantastic day that we recognize every single human being--whether they are standing on their own two feet or strolling around beside us---that they too deserve equality in the way that we are paying one another," said Poore.
The legislation was at least a decade in the making.
"It is probably one of the hardest pieces of legislation that I saw being constructed. There were many conversations about the reasons why this shouldn't happen, and all in all, this is a piece of legislation the question should be--why isn't it happening?" said Poore.
Gov. John Carney cautioned more changes are needed to ensure equity.
"This is not the end; there will be systemic changes that need to take place, which will be challenging for all of us, but in the long-run it will be a tremendous opportunity for so many Delawareans," said Carney.
HB 122 is named the Jamie Wolfe Employment Act, after well-known and fierce disabilities advocate Jamie Wolfe. Wolfe died in 2018 at age 52 after fighting for years for this legislation and other issues of parity for people with disabilities.
"I know that our dear friend Jamie Wolfe is smiling down on us today. Jamie fought the fight every single day of her life; she had a Master's degree from the University of Delaware, back when it was a challenge to get in the door of the classroom. She lived in her own home in the community, and wasn't always supported when she did that. She fought very hard for the support she needed; she had a career in the community with competitive wages. Jamie never gave up, and neither did Deb Heffernan when she promised Jamie that she would see this bill through," said Terri Hancharick, Chair, State Council for People with Disabilities.
John McNeal is Wolfe's friend and former roommate, who now serves as the director of the State Council for People with Disabilities.
"Equality is a word that gets thrown around a lot, but there's nothing that I think that really measures equality as much as a paycheck equal to your peers, and that's what this does today," he said. "This is opportunity for people who maybe never had the opportunity before, or thought to have the opportunity to find the dream that they may have never saw for themselves," McNeal.