Students hoping to take the 2020 Delaware Bar Exam will have to wait, as the in-person test was canceled by the Delaware Supreme Court.
The Bar Exam was set for September 11 at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington, but Delaware Supreme Court Chief Justice Collins Seitz, Jr. said the court couldn't overcome public health concerns and quarantine requirements in other states.
Nearly 60% of those taking Delaware's Bar Exam are from out-of-state.
The Board of Bar Examiners is working with Delaware's Supreme Court to institute a temporary practice rule that would allow bar candidates to work in Delaware, under supervision of a Delaware lawyer, until the next Bar Exam can be scheduled.
“The health and safety of all involved in the exam is our first priority. The Court and the Board had hoped that the temporary relocation of the Bar Exam to the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington and the use of a wide array of safety procedures consistent with State and CDC guidelines would allow us to hold an in-person exam this year. But we are not where we hoped to be from a public health standpoint. The pandemic continues to evolve, and it is unclear how well the virus will be contained by September. Because of this uncertainty, the Court and the Board believe that canceling the in-person exam is the only way to protect the health and safety of all the applicants, proctors and staff,” said Chief Justice Seitz in a statement.
Details on the limited practice rule will be provided directly to the applicants.