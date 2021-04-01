All Delaware inmates aged 60-and-older have had a chance to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but work is continuing to get the rest of the population to 50%, according to corrections officials.
The Delaware Department of Correction said 649 inmates and 1,265 officers, staff, and healthcare workers had received at least their first vaccine dose as of March 30. One-hundred-sixteen inmates are fully vaccinated.
The Delaware DOC said they've received over 1,200 vaccine doses earmarked for inmates just this week.
As of March 30, Delaware had 3,316 inmates.
According to a statement, Commissioner Claire DeMatteis said the department's goal is to have 80% of inmates vaccinated by June, and that just 18% of the age 60-plus inmates rejected the vaccine.
As of March 30, three asymptomatic inmates at Howard R. Young Prison in Wilmington were the only active cases among the incarcerated population.
Seventeen staff members split between six sites were asymptomatically carrying the virus.