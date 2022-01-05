Delaware Attorney General Kathleen Jennings joined with her Democratic counterparts from Wisconsin, Colorado, and Nevada, to discuss what they say are ongoing threats to democracy in the wake of the 2020 election, and the subsequent events in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021.
The four spoke to members of the media during an online conference call organized by the Democratic Attorney Generals Association of which Jennings is a co-chair.
Jennings said the events on January 6th had their roots in the actions of some Republican attorneys general, who sought to overturn the Presidential election results of 2020.
"The fact that eighteen Republican attorneys general who are sworn to uphold the rule of law tried to subvert it is profoundly disturbing," said Jennings.
WDEL submitted a request for comment with the Republican Attorney Generals Association but has not heard back.
She added that the actions on January 6th, 2021, were deliberate.
"On the part of the ex-President, yes, but also on the part of his allies in Congress whose ambitions outgrew their oaths," said Jennings, "in the media who gave safe quarter to his lies, and in the state and local parties that did his bidding, filled the buses, and tried to sabotage an election they knew wasn't going their way."
Jennings didn't spare the Delaware GOP in her criticism.
"Our state Republican party filed a lawsuit that attempted to throw out 80-thousand vote-by-mail ballots," said Jennings. "In our small state, that's about 16-percent of all the ballots our state cast in the general election. I fought that case personally, and we won."
WDEL has reached out to the Delaware GOP for comment but has not heard back.
Jennings added they'll continue to speak out on the issue of protecting votes for as long as it takes.
"We want this election cycle to be full, free and fair."