Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 83F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 69F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.