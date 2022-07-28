The team that won the Delaware American Legion State Championship on Tuesday will not be the ones representing the state at the Mid-Atlantic Regionals next week.
Delaware Post One defeated DelVets 3-0 in the final game of this year's state championship, but the thrown helmets and hats had been barely been collected off the field when state officials told Post One they wouldn't be going to regionals.
"When I found out that the second place team was going instead of the winners. I was really upset, I wanted to leave and not listen to what they said," Tyler Reinart said Thursday.
According to the American Legion's 2022 Rule Book each team was required to have its teams and players registered in a national online database by Monday, July 25 -- one day before the Delaware championship game was played.
Coaches were required to pass risk management assessments, and players needed to show proper legal identification.
State officials told NBC10 that the league's Delaware organizer missed a roster submission deadline for Post One, claiming the team got information to him late, or not at all.
An appeal to the American Legion's national governing body was rejected.
"I still don't believe it, it still doesn't really make sense," centerfielder Jack Sczerba said Thursday.
With the appeals exhausted, it will be DelVets heading to Morgantown, West Virginia for the regionals starting August 3, hoping to rekindle Post One's magical trip to the 2018 American Legion World Series Championship.
Reinart said he will be rooting for DelVets, despite his disappointment.
"I do wish the other team luck, because I want them to represent Delaware well, just like we could have."
