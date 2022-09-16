The traditional first Candidate Forum of the Delaware General Election season was an opportunity for the two candidates for Attorney General to find their separate ground.
Incumbent Kathy Jennings (D) is tabbed to battle Julianne Murray (R) in November's general election.
Both have been involved in major recent cases with Jennings is coming off of the prosecution of Auditor Kathleen McGuiness, while Murray helped lead a challenge to negate Delaware's new Vote-by-Mail law.
They met as part of the Jewish Federation of Delaware's Candidate Forum Thursday night, with both bringing up the topic of defending voting rights in Delaware.
"I fought to protect our elections, including defeating the Delaware GOP''s attempt to destroy 80,000 votes lawfully in this state," Jennings said. "And containing that fight, as my opponent actively fights to make it harder to vote."
Murray explained why she fought, going back to a Chancery Court ruling from Wednesday.
"We challenged vote-by-mail because it is unconstitutional under the Delaware Constitution, and the office of the Attorney General should be defending the Delaware Constitution."
Both were asked about how they would handle prosecutions in the environment where abortion laws are being challenged following the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court.
"From a legal standpoint, I think the Supreme Court got it right," Murray said. :This is a state issue, and it's governed by state law. I am pro-life, I respect that other people have choices, but this job, and this race, about public safety, crime, and guns."
Jennings touted her advocacy on the issue.
"I have supported and fought for abortion rights in this state, and I will continue to do so. I got a helpline open that will give women free legal advice on their rights in Delaware, and I have fought against anti-abortion laws, when the town of Seaford tried to pass one."
Both candidates found agreement going against the movement among some that police agencies should be defunded.
"We need more police officers engaging with the communities that they serve," Jennings said. "I have seen it done well, it is done well throughout our state, but there just aren't enough police officers right now. We need more, and we need to support their efforts."
Murray said she is against focusing on limiting officers to non-lethal weapons.
"If you are unarmed, you can get hurt, you can get killed, in the line of duty. That's a sacrifice that I don't want a single law enforcement officer to die on my watch."
The topic of gun crimes was brought up by moderator Mike Sigman, with Murray challenging that Jennings' office hasn't done enough to penalize gun offenders.
"We need to be prosecuting more than we are. There are a record number of charges being dismissed. I've talked to law enforcement in this state, and they have absolutely lost faith that the arrests that they are making are going to result in prosecutions and people going to jail."
Jennings disagreed.
"It is not true that there are these dropped gun charges and we aren't prosecuting cases. We are prosecuting cases to the fullest."
Delaware's General Election is set for Tuesday, November 8.