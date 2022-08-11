Delaware residents and non-residents seeking abortions in the First State have a new free hotline available to help answer legal questions.
Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced the "Attorney General's Abortion Legal Hotline," which partners the state with law firms, non-profits, and other advocacy groups.
The hotline can be reached at (302)-992-8096, toll-free at (877)-312-2366, or questions can be submitted online at de.gov/abortionhelpline.
Jennings said the Supreme Court's Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision announced in June has led to a lot of women being uncertain if, and where, they can have an abortion.
"The helpline is a resource for free legal advice to anyone in need of guidance after the Supreme Court's decision, helping anyone who calls in or writes in understand their rights under Delaware law."
Jennings said she expects to hear a lot of questions from Delawareans, and those considering coming to Delaware for the procedure.
"What is the law in Delaware? If I live in Delaware, can I get an abortion. We expect questions from women outside of Delaware in any state that criminalizes abortion, can I come to Delaware and have access to abortion?"
Mike Brickner of ACLU Delaware said there will be an emphasis on out-of-state abortion-seekers, especially in states where abortion is completely banned.
"If you are coming to Delaware to access abortion care, the legal community has your back, and we will answer your questions and help you."
Intake of questions and referrals will be done by the Department of Justice and ACLU Delaware, legal questions will go to partner law firms, while service and support referrals will go to non-profits including Planned Parenthood and the First State Abortion Fund.