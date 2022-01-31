Jim Sherman said he's only had one professional love, and after 22 years of guiding the University of Delaware Baseball Team, 2022 will be his last with the Blue Hens, as he announced he will retire following the season.
"It's the only thing I know, if I'm being honest with you. It's how I've grown up, it's my love, I've been putting on a baseball uniform since 1969. This is what comes easy for me, and what's driven me, and makes me happy. I really never thought about doing anything else, until this moment until I said it's time to retire. 36 years is good enough. It's time to change the guard a little bit, get new blood at the helm, and move into the new culture of young men."
The New Castle native enters 2022 with 799 career managerial victories, 218 with Wilmington University, and then 581 since taking over at his alma mater from the legendary Bob Hannah in 2001.
"He's by far the best person I've ever dealt with on the baseball field. Not just in the teaching of baseball, but the mannerisms of how to handle young guys, how to talk to them, how to handle situations. I owe everything to him, he's the class act of all the guys I've ever been around on a baseball field."
Along the way, Sherman guided the Wildcats to 2 NAIA World Series, and then led the Blue Hens into the 2001 and 2017 NCAA Baseball Tournaments, and said Delaware Baseball has always been special.
"The unique thing about Delaware Baseball are the alumni and the association with all the former players, it's always been a special bond. They've always come through with any special projects that we've done. If we're being honest, I'm a little disappointed we weren't in more conference championships. We've only won a couple in my tenure, and three others we were in the driver's seat and lost."
Sherman coached several players that went on to play professional baseball, including that 2001 team that upset future New York Yankees All-Star Nick Swisher at Ohio State, in a dramatic game of the NCAA Regional, that came down to eventual-minor leaguer Chris Kolodzey leaping at the wall to prevent a walk-off homer and end the game, to the surprise of the student broadcasters [including this author] and those listening to the WVUD broadcast back in Delaware.
"I think on radio it was called a home run initially. A buddy of mine, Pat Ramone, was listening to the game in his garage, had a beer in his hand, and threw his beer across the garage because he thought we had lost. The call changed to 'Oh, no, it was caught!' And then he went back to his refrigerator to get another beer in celebration."
Sherman did coach one player currently in the Majors, 2013 9th Round Draft Pick Chad Kuhl from Middletown, who pitched parts of 5 seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, including winning his Major League Debut against Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers in 2016.
"As we recruited him, we surely knew he had talent, but we weren't sure he was going to be a Big Leaguer. As he made that next step in his sophomore year, you knew Chad could be something special. Everything just took off from that point, and had a great junior year. I'm not surprised, he's a Big League arm, and I know he's a free agent, but I know he'll land on a Big League club once they settle this lockout."
Sherman said the strategy of baseball never got old to the 1982 14th round draft pick of the Houston Astros.
"There's nothing like the game part of it. It's strategic part, it's the managing. I'm the third base coach, so you're in control of the offense whether to send a runner, hit-or-run, and all of those things. The game management has always been a challenge and a lot of fun for me. Also the personal gratitude you get in seeing your young guys achieve, becoming a better hitter, or pitcher. That part is as joyful to watch as the managing part."
Sherman said once the 2022 season is over, he will move into a Special Assistant to the Athletic Director role at the University of Delaware, and enjoy more time with his family.
"We're talking about doing a big renovation project with the Field House coming up. I'm a homebody. I'm a yard guy, I like being out in the yard. I've got close family ties with two sons in their 30s, and hopefully do more things with them."
Delaware opens their season in Florida on February 18 against Stetson. They are planning to honor Sherman during their Elon series from May 6-8, with the final regular season home game set for Saturday, May 21 against Northeastern.