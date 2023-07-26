Visits to hotels at Delaware's two biggest beach towns are down this summer, as the resorts work their way through the second half of the peak season.
According to the Rehoboth Beach‐Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce, the six weeks that bookend with Memorial Day and Independence Day Weekends saw occupancies down 8.59% from 2022.
The chamber acquires their numbers through a weekly survey of motels, inns, guest houses, and B&Bs in the two communities, checking in on the status of 3,886 rooms.
Memorial Day Weekend and the first weekend of June both suffered from chilly beach weather in the 60s, and while Memorial Day dropped 4.5%, the following week saw a precipitous 18% decline.
While not as strong as 2021 and 2022, 2023 is trending 2% better than 2019 (making a time frame comparison to 2020 is somewhat difficult because the strongest COVID restrictions weren't lifted until the first week of June that year).
Weather can play a part in last-minute decisions at the beaches, but inflation continues to be a factor with overall inflation year-over-year at 3%, although that is better than June 2022's 9.1% that came right after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
There is still time for a comeback, as the next three weekends are typically among the top 4 busiest each year, along with the second week of June, which is close to Senior Week.
Last-minute rooms can be found on Rehoboth's two major boardwalk hotels for Saturday-Monday this weekend, with rates over $400 per night. Things are cheaper, but certainly not cheap, as you increase your distance from the Atlantic.