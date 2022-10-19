The shortage of high school officials in Delaware goes beyond football, and boys lacrosse is looking to bolster their ranks with a training session next week.
The Delaware Lacrosse Officials Association, which assigns referees for boys lacrosse throughout Delaware, is holding an online training session beginning on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
President Greg Bulger told WDEL that DLOA currently has 65 officials, about 20 below of what he said brings them to efficiency to cover high schools and youth games throughout Delaware.
"We're just short. Through COVID and through a lot of our officials aging out, we're lost a lot of officials recently, so we just need a lot of officials."
Bulger said a successful referee accomplishes more than just making every call as correctly as possible.
"Good judgement, willingness to learn the rules, understand the rules, be good with people and manage games, diffuse situations, and have the good judgement to keep the kids safe."
He said the goal for his officials to to make things "safe, fair, and fun."
"If you are looking for everything to call, or calling everything by the word of the rule book, at some point that does not become fun. Learning how to balance that out and make sure nobody is getting an unfair advantage and that the game moves on and everyone has fun, while staying safe."
No experience is necessary to take part in the training session, which will include on-field training during a November 12/13 weekend lacrosse event at Kirkwood Soccer Club.
"We'll teach you what we need to teach you. Whether it's the game of lacrosse, or how to referee. If you're the fan in the stands who thinks you understand the calls, or doesn't understand and wants to understand, you're more than welcome to join us."
The opportunities for DLOA members goes beyond the spring high school season, as they also cover youth, club, and adult games throughout the rest of the year, creating opportunities for a steady stream of supplemental income.
It's enough that Bulger said even high school coaches are trading in their coach's whistle for an official's whistle in the offseason.
"They want to say with the game at other times, so they've joined us as referees. They're doing summer club and tournament ball, and going back and coaching their teams during the regular seasons."
The DLOA training session is free, but you must get an Officials Membership with USA Lacrosse.
There are four weeks of 90-minute on-line courses on Wednesdays, with the first three based on rules, and the fourth one to break down the on-field tournament.
Prospects must also pass the USA Lacrosse Level One test.
If you are interested in becoming an official in any of the DIAA sports, you can find a list of contacts on their website.