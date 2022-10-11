More people in Delaware are winning the fight against cancer.
That's according to new data from the Division of Public Health that reveals the state's cancer death rate has fallen.
The report shows that incidence rates between 2005 and 2019 fell 1.7% in Delaware.
Delaware's numbers remain 15th highest in the U.S. for that timeframe.
“It’s important that Delawareans get their recommended cancer screenings, and I encourage everyone to learn when to get yours, said Governor Carney. “We know that the earlier cancer is detected, the more treatable it is. I commend the Delaware Cancer Consortium and the Division of Public Health for coordinating our state’s cancer prevention advocacy and education. After decades of dedicated early detection and screening, it’s reassuring to see improvement in certain areas.”
The top four cancers for mortality are: lung and bronchus (40.9 per 100,000 population), female breast (21.2 per 100,000 population), prostate (17.0 per 100,000 population) and colorectal (13.0 per 100,000 population). These are also the same trends in the U.S.
“The data show us clearly that early screening and prevention are critical for bringing down cancer mortality rates. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many people to delay cancer screenings and other preventive chronic disease care, and economically disadvantaged communities are typically impacted the most,” said Molly Magarik, Secretary of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services. “Free cancer screenings are available to eligible Delawareans, and we know they can lead to earlier diagnosis and to saving lives."
“We are encouraged at the reductions in cancer incidence and mortality seen among Black male Delawareans when it comes to all-site cancer,” said Interim DPH Director Dr. Rick Hong. “Despite this, we know that disparities continue to exist, and DPH is committed to working to reduce those disparities by addressing the social determinants of health that contribute to them.”