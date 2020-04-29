Delaware's chicken processing plants have been hit hard by the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and they've been put to the test to keep the food supply chain going.
When it comes to potential shortages of chicken at the grocery store, Holly Porter, executive director of the Delmarva Poultry Industry Inc., described a fluid situation, but one that's not dire yet.
"Right now, all of our processing plants [on] Delmarva are processing--they're open. They're not running at full capacity, and they are processing and fulfilling orders to customers," she said.
She said chicken is processed faster than pork or beef, which helps keep supplies on grocery store shelves.
"I'm not sure that we're in dire straits at this point, but obviously, there are concerns across the nation," she said.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has said the food supply chain is not broken, but major plants like Tyson have begged to differ. Tuesday, President Donald Trump ordered all meat processing plants to remain open under tight Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines to combat spread of coronavirus.
But when it comes to a possible shortage of supply, Porter said she doesn't have a crystal ball.
"It's hard to say right now...they're working at the absolute highest capacity that they're able to in-between absenteeism. Chicken is out; our farmers are growing the chicken, and we're moving it through the processing plants as much as we can," she said.
But there are some larger concerns across the United States in terms of states following CDC guidelines while adapting quickly.
"Number one is the health of the employees, and number two is fulfilling that food supply need," Porter said. "They encouraged employees if you are not feeling well--stay home; they changed HR policies to encourage this. Many of the companies are including sick, paid leave for all of their employees."
Workers there, many of them migrants, live in crowded homes, don't speak English, and fear deportation. The state is now reaching out to them.
Delaware has stepped up and partnered with community health care providers to expand testing at chicken processing plants and in communities like Georgetown in western Sussex, which have been hard-hit by the contagious virus that's spread to a point that the state has labeled it a "coronavirus hot spot." The state also stood up a hotel for some workers who live in homes where social distancing is impossible.
At his bi-weekly coronavirus update, the governor noted that 35 percent of workers at one testing site tested positive for COVID-19. The same day the state declared Sussex a hot spot, it noted 750 people were tested in the first expansion of testing in that community.
"Knowing that the companies very much want to make sure that the employees are safe and that they're healthy and that their family members are safe and healthy," Porter said. "It's important to know if there are risks because if there are, we want to make sure that people are taking care of themselves, they're getting the medical needs that they need, and they are staying home and getting over the sickness."
The CDC is also on-site in Sussex County to combat the poultry plant outbreak while a Federal Emergency Management liaison officer arrives Thursday on Delmarva to provide direct support as well.
"We are working with Delaware to provision cloth face coverings for poultry plant workers, who may return to work once it's safe for them to do," said FEMA Region III administrator MaryAnn Tierney.
Tierney added FEMA also working on food security issues nationwide.
"In Region III, we have provided shelf-stable meals to some of the states in the region, and also, we have a food task force stood up that's been working with our states to provide situational awareness and technical assistance on how they can work food banks to increase their food supply.
But a shortage of workers led to millions of chickens on the Delmarva Peninsula being euthanized.
"There's absolutely no one within the chicken industry...that want to see that happen. It's no different than seeing the photos of milk being dumped or potatoes out in the fields not being able to be packaged or harvested, so it's absolutely the last thing that anyone wants, and really, a lot of that is sort of based around the market adjustments and the processing plants and absenteeism--we can only run so much chicken through the processing lines depending on the staffing that you have there...it's very tied together in a lot of ways."
With restaurant demand down due to stay-at home orders and bans on dining in, Porter pointed to pop-up tractor trailer sales occurring throughout Delmarva. The chicken industry has donated large portions of chicken to food banks, where the need is extraordinary.
"Our food banks are in need right now, so many of our companies have redirected foods that may have been targeted towards some of those restaurant markets to other areas, just to make sure...folks are able to get chicken and have it in their refrigerator and on their plates."