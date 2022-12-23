An Arctic cold front which brought a dusting of frozen precipitation to some parts of Delaware has left behind the coldest airmass in over three years just days before Christmas.
The National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill advisory for Friday night, as temperatures are expected to fall to between 5-10 above zero, with wind chills potentially dropping as low as 15 below.
It's the coldest pattern in Wilmington since 2019, when a stretch of four straight nights fell between 5 and 9 degrees from January 30 to February 2. That was the last time Delaware had a low in the single digits.
The National Weather Service is reporting 0.2 inches of snow fell in Phillips Heights, with a traces reported at the New Castle County Airport, Millsboro, and a dusting also being seen on some greens at the Bidermann Golf Course off of Adams Dam Road near Centerville.
A trace of sleet was reported in Wilmington Manor, Middletown, Hockessin, and Georgetown.
DelDOT's road sensors were showing temperatures dropping below freezing at many stations, so any roadways that have not been able to take advantage of this afternoon's sun and wind could become very slick after dark.
Saturday's high might not reach 20 degrees in Wilmington, although the low Christmas Eve night could moderate to around 13 degrees, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 20s on Christmas.
Temperatures are expected to slowly moderate next week, with highs potentially getting close to 50 by next Friday.