Delaware has had Olympic-sized success in swimming over the years, but as the state prepares to enter Phase 1 of its reopening plan on June 1, swim teams remain dried up.
That is the complaint of Salesianum and Delaware Swim Team member Kyle Skelly, who told WDEL's Peter MacArthur on Del-AWARE Wednesday morning that he doesn't see why some sports can open, pools can open, but swim teams remain landlocked.
"No we can't. I find it unfair that other sports are able to open up, while we're still quarantined."
Based on guidance announced on May 15, swim teams are only permitted to practice outside of the water, something Skelly said he's done to try to keep in shape.
"We've been trying to keep in shape through running and other exercises through online dryland [programs], but other than that it's been very difficult, we're just trying to get back in the pool."
Skelly wrote a letter to Governor John Carney as part of a petition looking to get swimming onto the approved list.
He cited Centers for Disease Control guidance.
"On the CDC website it clearly states, 'There is no evidence that the virus that caused COVID-19 can be spread to people through water in pools, hot tubs, spas, or other water play areas. Proper operation and maintenance (including disinfection with chlorine and bromine) of these facilities should inactivate the virus in the water."
USA Swimming has also issued guidance on how swim teams could socially distance while doing laps and other training programs.
"I want to drive home that we will listen to safety precautions made by USA Swimming and countless other websites."
Andrew Gemmel was the last Delawarean swimmer to make it to the Olympics, completing the feat in 2012.
Delaware's youth sports guidance allows youth sports to begin practice on June 1, as long as no contact takes place between athletes and/or coaches, and there are no competitions.
Gymnastics joined swimming as a sport where conditioning, and training and other activities could take place, as long as there's social distancing.
Coaches and staff must wear face coverings.