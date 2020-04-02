Delaware's number of confirmed novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases jumped again Thursday but remained under the next milestone, 400, at 393.
Public health officials are now attributing 12 deaths to coronavirus and cited 56 hospitalizations.
The latest death was in a 75-year-old man from New Castle County, who had "significant" underlying health conditions, state health officials said.
By county, there were 245 cases in New Castle, 43 in Kent, and 105 in Sussex.
Those increases mark 25 new cases over the day's prior total, and increases of 19, 2, and 4 cases in New Castle, Kent, and Sussex counties, respectively.
Additionally, there were 4,566 negative cases, and increase of 550 new negatives over the day prior, and 49 total recoveries.
The state noted there's also now separate outbreaks at three long-term care heath facilities--the latest being the state-run Governor Bacon Health Center, where WDEL was first to report a resident and two staffers were diagnosed with COVID-19.