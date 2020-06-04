Out the back of an eighth week out of the previous nine where initial unemployment insurance benefits claimants decreased, Delaware hit a historic first--more continuous claims were filed than any previous point in the division's recorded history.
While only 3,052 individuals filed for the first time this week, there was troubling news:
"The other key stat from this week is our continuous claims figure jumped to its highest level ever, at least in the last 30 years that we have data--and, we believe, in the state's history--at 64,580," said Darryl Scott, director for the Division of Unemployment Insurance. "We've been working extremely hard to resolve issues that have challenged people to get paid. They miss a certification or there was a mistake made, and we've been focusing very heavily on those types of claims and trying to get people at leas get a payment started and get them some assistance."
That number represents roughly 21% of Delaware's total workforce. Initial claims for the previous 11 weeks broke down as follows:
- March 15 - 21: Initial Claims - 10,720
- March 22 - 28: Initial Claims - 18,987
- March 29 - April 4: Initial Claims - 18,863
- April 5 - April 11: Initial Claims - 13,258
- April 12 - April 18: Initial Claims - 9,294
- April 19 - April 25: Initial Claims - 7,754
- April 26 - May 2: Initial Claims - 6,183
- May 3 - May 9: Initial claims - 5,197
- May 10 - May 16: Initial claims - 5,584
- May 17 - May 23: Initial claims - 4,651
- May 24 - May 30: Initial Claims - 3,052
There was also a major setback last week which resulted in thousands of claims mistakenly being removed from the queue, an error the agency is working overtime to try and resolve.
"Last week we were working with our vendor who implemented the system to identify claims that might be paid [under the expanded Pandemic Unemployment Assistance regulations,]" he said. "When the initial list was pulled, it changed the status and it was unknown to us that this was going to occur, that it changed the status from 'filed' to 'paid.' When we reviewed the file, most of the people in the file, we had not yet reviewed or been able to validate that they had wages or earnings from 2019, and so we were only able to pay a small number of them. Then we ended up reverting the status back to 'filed.' Unfortunately, it disappointed a lot of people. We were disappointed we weren't able to pay everybody."
Scott said they've paid out an additional 1,000 claims in just the last few days alone, and some of the claims are for 10 weeks of benefit payments as they review cases that were initiated in mid-March. He said he's disappointed they didn't see even more cases, though, as they'd mailed thousands of eligibility letters and have seen less than half respond and submit claims.
"We built the system and are continuing to add staff to be able to support the needs of Delawareans, and are not looking for fewer people to apply than are eligible," he said. "The program was authorized by Congress to provide assistance for individuals who aren't traditionally eligible for regular unemployment. We've deployed the system and are ready to, as quickly as we can, process the claim, authorize the payment, and make those payments. If someone's eligible, we want to be able to give them the opportunity to apply and receive the benefits that Congress authorized us to to pay."
Delaware's Unemployment trust fund is also rapidly diminishing. Scott anticipated, with a historic number of claims, the fund would be depleted by mid-summer.
"Delaware's prepared to borrow money as needed, and as authorized from the federal government, the US Department of Labor," he said. "We believe we'll need to begin borrowing money in the July time-frame. We've completed the paperwork, we have the account access, and we've been authorized to to borrow the funds is needed to continue to pay claims and uninterrupted."
While Scott reiterated that those who are offered a position back to work as Delaware's economy reopens, but decline that role, could lose benefits. He noted this week, however, that there would be an appeals process available for those in danger of losing benefits.
"Employers, as they're beginning to reopen, have encountered employees that have declined to return to work," he said. "We're about to make an announcement that reminds people that are on unemployment that if they're offered their job back--under the same sort of conditions as they were working before that--if they refuse, they put their unemployment insurance in jeopardy. In fact, refusal to return to work is a reason that they can be disqualified for receiving benefits going forward. So we're going to talk to the people receiving unemployment to make sure they understand their obligations. We're going to provide employers with a mechanism for reporting that information to us, so we can investigate it."
He explained that system would have a space for employees concerned about the conditions of their workplace to protest their environment and possibly continue to receive benefits.
"We're going to communicate to employers some minimal expectations with regard to addressing the health and safety of their employees as they return in the COVID pandemic era--ensuring that social distancing and personal protection devices and other factors of that nature are, and have been, considered as they bring employees back to work," Scott said. "In addition, we'll be telling employees their obligation. They can't just say 'I don't want to return to work.' If they have a concern, they have to pursue their administrative processes within the employer to raise the concern, and give the employer an opportunity to address them."
