One-hundred people have died from COVID-19 in Delaware.
The death toll in Delaware rose by 8 persons from 92 to 100 on Friday, April 24, 2020.
Overall cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 surpassed 3,400 Friday, after seeing a slight uptick compared to the day prior, but still far less than Wednesday's record-breaking day.
The Delaware Division of Public Health's data showed cases rose to 3,442, an increase of 134 cases from Thursday.
The most recent deaths all involve individuals with underlying health conditions, including:
- 58-year-old female from New Castle County, hospitalized long-term care resident
- 69-year-old male from New Castle County, hospitalized
- 71-year-old male from New Castle County, hospitalized
- 96-year-old female from New Castle County, long-term care facility
- 102-year-old male from New Castle County, long-term care facility
- 54-year-old female from Sussex County, long-term care facility
- 79-year-old female from Sussex County, hospitalized
- 87-year-old male from Sussex County, hospitalized
New Castle County continues to have the highest number of cases, increasing by 97 persons for a total of 1,486. Sussex County is behind it with 1,394, seeing an increase of 17 cases from the day prior. Kent County has 558 cases--an increase of 19 cases.
Hospitalizations dropped by 13 for a total of 277. Sixty more persons recovered from the contagious respiratory virus bringing that total to 703.
Those testing negative for COVID-19 rose 333 persons for a total of 13,937.