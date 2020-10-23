Since the last weekly update provided by Delaware public health officials, 16 more people have died from the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
According to the Division of Public Health, as total deaths associated with the virus climbed to 678, daily cases and hospitalizations also remained elevated. While total positive COVID-19 cases reached 23,687, the seven-day average of new daily cases was presently 137.3, while the seven-day average of persons testing positive increased from 5.5% last week to 6.9% this week. The seven-day average of total positive tests rose from 2.6% to 3.1 %
In Delaware, 106 individuals are currently hospitalized due to the virus, up two from last week. Of those, 25 individuals were critically ill, a decrease of one from this same time last week.
Delaware's number of individuals considered fully recovered from the virus stood at 12,493.
Officials additionally continue to monitor outbreaks at long-term care facilities, of which there were now four major locations:
- Kentmere Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Wilmington; 54 residents and 42 staff members
- Cadia Healthcare Silverside in Wilmington; 44 residents and 32 staff members
- Country Rest Home in Greenwood; 31 residents and 18 staff members
- Regency Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Wilmington; 38 residents and 15 staff
Cumulative positive cases at educational institutions since September 1 included:
- Child care – 27 students and 25 staff
- Private K-12 – 54 students and 26 staff
- Public K-12 – 24 students and 75 staff