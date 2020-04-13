The total number of deaths related to novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Delaware climbed to 41 Monday, according to public health officials.
Delaware's fatalities related to coronavirus range in age from 33 to 96 years old. The six deaths announced Monday were detailed as:
- an 81-year-old female from Sussex County who had been hospitalized
- a 71-year-old female from Sussex County who had been hospitalized at a long-term care resident
- an 87-year-old female from Sussex County who had been hospitalized at a long-term care resident
- an 80-year-old male from New Castle County who was in a long-term care facility
- a 72-year-old female from Kent County who was in a long-term care facility
- a 54-year-old female from Kent County who had been hospitalized
According to the latest numbers provided by the Division of Public Health, there were a total of 1,761 confirmed cases in the First State now, 919 in New Castle County, 288 in Kent County, 551 in Sussex County, and three counted from an unknown county. Governor John Carney has cautioned Delaware appears to be behind the greater New York City area, which may have "flattened the curve," and the message to Delawareans continues to be stay home.
Total hospitalizations were listed as 204, up just a handful from 201 Sunday. Total recoveries grew by the dozens with 66 persons being officially recovered for a total of 277. A person is considered recovered after being symptom-free for a period of seven days plus additional time practicing severe social distancing.
Negative cases were counted at 10,543, a rise of 348 persons from Sunday.