On Wednesday, public health officials reported two new deaths related to novel coronavirus COVID-19, but hospitalizations decreased by four, continuing a six-day trend of no new hospitalizations or decreases in that number.
According to the Division of Public Health, the cumulative total number of cases increased 41 to 10,444--an infection rate of about 8% among 513 new test results reported--but total recoveries increased 49 to to 6,305 and with the new deaths increasing Delaware's fatalities attributed to the virus to 426, "active" cases decreased by 10 to 3,717.
By county, new positive cases were represented as 36 in New Castle for a total of 4,422, six in Kent for 1,579, and a single case in Sussex for 4,429.
Hospitalizations now stood at 83, while negative test results increased 472 to 76,143. Details on those critically hospitalized and the new reported deaths remained pending from the DPH.