There were only 30 new positive novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases, in part due to a lag in processing due to the holiday weekend, reported by the Delaware Division of Public Health Wednesday.
With a total of 507 tests, Delaware's cumulative positive cases climbed to 9,096.
Wednesday's new tests represented less than a 6% positive result rate, 'active' cases decreased 86 to 3,843, while total recoveries increased 107 to 4,909.
Deaths attributed to the virus, however, rose by nine to 344. Wednesday's deaths ranged in age from 52 to 99. Three were women, six were men. Five were from New Castle County and four were from Sussex County. Five had been residents of long-term care facilities, which make up about 65 percent of Delaware's deaths from COVID-19. All nine victims had underlying health conditions. Those with underlying health conditions account for 89 percent of Delaware's deaths from coronavirus.
By county, those increases broke down to 20 in New Castle for a total of 3,528, six in Kent to 1,374, and eight in Sussex to 4,140.
Hospitalizations decreased by five, dipping below the 200-mark for the first time since it surpassed it, now totaling 196. Of those, 36 were critically ill. Negative tests increased 477 to 46,325.