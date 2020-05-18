Active cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 jumped by 125 in Delaware, with seven new deaths reported Monday afternoon by public health officials.
According to the Division of Public Health, 1,593 new tests results brought 199 new positive COVID-19 cases for a cumulative total of 7,869. With fatalities attributed to the virus rising to 297, and total recoveries increasing 67 to 3,545, active cases climbed to 4,027.
By county, that broke down to an increase of 56 in New Castle to 2,738, an increase of 22 to 1,219, and an increase of 122 in Sussex to 3,861.
Just one day after hospitalizations dropped to their lowest level this month, officials said 11 new patients were hospitalized, increasing the overall number of beds occupied to 240. It's the first time that statistic increased since Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Additionally, there were 1,394 new negative tests, for a cumulative total of 34,589.
Officials hadn't yet released information related to the latest deaths or number of critical hospitalizations.