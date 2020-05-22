With 1,444 new novel coronavirus COVID-19 tests results reported Friday, Delaware saw 143 new cumulative positive cases while hospitalizations increased by a single patient and active cases decreased by 28.
According to the Division of Public Health, there were now 8,529 cumulatively positive cases of the virus in the First State, while "active" cases decreased to 3,911 from 3,939 the day prior. There were five new deaths reported and 166 more total recoveries, bringing those healthy again to 4,296.
By county, cases increased 79 in New Castle to 3,132, 15 in Kent to 1,296, and 42 in Sussex to 4,048.
Hospitalizations stood at 221 Friday, and negative tests rose 1,301 to 40,457.