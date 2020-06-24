Not much movement in Delaware's COVID-19 numbers in the latest report from the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH).
DPH reported Wednesday 42 new positive cases of the virus - for a total of 10,889; but the number of active cases fell slightly as there were 44 newly recovered patients reported.
More than 6 percent of the 665 new test results came back positive. In all, 87,312 people have tested negative in Delaware.
The number of people in the hospital fell to 85, down from 91 the day prior.
The state did see one additional fatality attributed to the virus, bringing the death toll to 505.