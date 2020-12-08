The COVID-19 outbreak across Delaware's prisons continues to grow.
A total of 466 inmates have now tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus, according to statistics released by the Delaware Department of Correction Tuesday. That's up 92 cases from the week prior.
Of those, 47 inmates are symptomatic, according to the Delaware DOC.
Both James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near and Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington are the hardest hit prisons. Vaughn has a total of 250 COVID-positive inmates while Young has 185 COVID-positive inmates. The Delores J. Baylor Women's Correctional Institution, where the virus was first introduced last month, has 27 total cases.
As of publication, test results for correctional staff haven't been updated since last week--when 85 staffers tested positive for the virus.
Visitation at prisons was suspended in the middle of last month due to significant community spread of the virus. It's not expected to return until the new year.
Delaware Department of Correction Commissioner Claire DeMatteis attributes this latest outbreak to correctional staff, including officers, counselors, and medical staff.