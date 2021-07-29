Delawareans in need COVID-19 rental assistance before the federal eviction moratorium runs out are going to have to wait.
The Delaware State Housing Authority's (DSHA) Housing Assistance Program (DEHAP) application portal will be down from July 28 through August 11, and the maintenance comes at a crucial time as the federal eviction moratorium is slated to expire for July 31st.
Here's the notice on their website:
"It will allow us to make a system upgrade, and the upgrade is really important for us to help struggling tenants, it will launch some new features like utility assistance, additional forward rent for households who already received assistance, and improve the overall experience, and help with more timely payment processing," said Marlena Gibson, director of policy and planning for DSHA.
While the portal is offline, all existing applications will be paused and new applications cannot be submitted. This will affect 975 applications that are currently "under review," according to data provided by DSHA. Gibson said they'll be notified via email about different steps in the process.
"There's no change to anyone's status, everything will pick back up right where it left off when the new portal reopens," she said.
In the meantime, Gibson recommends landlords and tenants compile all the necessary documentation so that they're prepared to apply on Aug. 11. when the portal reopens.
"So the program has been open and accepting applications for four months since late march for anyone who needed to apply and was behind on rent and needing assistance, the downtime is short, we're keeping it as short as we possibly can. The upgrade is really important for us to be able to help those same folks better. In general, the timeline is not super, super fast for something moving from an eviction filing to moving all the way through court dates and the whole process."
For these 975 existing applicants who will see a pause in the process, it's unclear when they applied for assistance, how long they've been waiting for approval, and where they could be on a possible eviction timeline once the moratorium lifts.
The eviction moratorium has been extended several times throughout the pandemic. Gibson said the decision was made to make the upgrade in mid-July amid the moratorium's final expiration.
"Getting past this downtime as fast as we can will help us be able to help folks more efficiently on the other side. Delaying it several weeks would just delay being able to make those improvements and make the additional assistance available," she explained. "It will allow us to work much more efficiently and faster and specifically more timely payment processing, which is the number one priority--that's the end goal for both landlords and tenants--to get those payments out the door."
Applications that are submitted with all the proper documentation are often reviewed and approved within two weeks, she said. Cases that are missing the necessary documentation can take longer.
Since the start of the pandemic, Gibson said the DSHA received more than 6,100 applications requesting $35 million. Of those, 45%, or 2,790 cases have had their funding approved or are in the payment processing/sent status. Another chunk of cases 34%, is in a holding pattern pending additional documentation.
"We absolutely understand the urgency that tenants and landlords are facing, and that's why we're making this upgrade," she told WDEL.
You can read more about the upgrade and the new system, by clicking here.