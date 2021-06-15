The State of Emergency declared by Governor John Carney at the start of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic will expire mid-July, state officials announced Tuesday.
Ahead of Carney's weekly press conference on the latest regarding the state's response to the pandemic, officials announced the emergency order first issued on March 12, 2020, would expire one year, four months, and one day later, on July 13, 2021.
“We now have the tools to prevent COVID-19 infection, serious illness and hospitalization,” said Carney. “Get vaccinated. Ask your friends and family if they’ve received their shot. These vaccines are extremely safe and effective. Even if you’re young, healthy and not worried about the effects of COVID-19, consider doing your part. Getting vaccinated will prevent new infections among our immunocompromised neighbors, and help us keep moving past this pandemic.”
As the state continues to work toward successfully distributing at least one vaccination shot to 70% of the population by July 4, Carney said Tuesday, after some incentivizing, the state has reached 68.3% of the population.
The governor also noted educators and staff would no longer be required to wear masks while children are not present, or while staff and students are outdoors.