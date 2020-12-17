The state's COVID-19 vaccine call center will open Friday, December 18, 2020.
Anyone with specific questions about the vaccine can call 302.672.6150 or email vaccine@delaware.gov.
The call center will be operation from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The state's COVID-19 vaccine call center is closed on Sundays and on traditional holidays like Christmas and New Year's Day.
Individuals can visit de.gov/covidvaccine for up-to-date information about the COVID-19 vaccine and distribution plans in Delaware. The Division of Public Health will also make vaccine-related data available on its My Healthy Community data portal at de.gov/healthycommunity in the coming days.