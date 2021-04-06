All Delawareans 16 and older are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.
Delawareans can sign up on the state's waiting list, by clicking here.
"This is an important milestone for us; it will help us meet our dual objectives of fast and fair--we have considerable efforts in vulnerable communities, communities of color to take vaccination clinics," said Gov. John Carney.
But Carney cautioned there's still not enough supply to meet demand.
"This opening up of our registration list does not mean that you'll have an appointment ready the next day, but you'll be on the list to be offered appointments," said the governor.
Dr. Karyl Rattay, Director of the Division of Public Health, said the state will continue to prioritize its wait-list based on age and risk.
"So if you're a healthy 20 year old, please do get on our wait-list, but we will be prioritizing our wait-list, so we''ll continue to focus on those with chronic conditions and those who are older," she said.
Delawareans 16 and up can also seek appointments at local pharmacies, including Walgreens, Rite Aid, Camden Rx, Aspira Health, Giant, Sam's Club, Walmart, and Careport MD. But each time eligibility expands, a bit of chaos ensues and appointments can be hard to come by. For a list of which pharmacy carries which vaccine, click here.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only of the three vaccines available for 16 and 17 year olds. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are strictly for those 18 and up.
Delaware's expanded eligibility came ahead of a federal directive from President Biden that all Americans should be eligible to receive a vaccine, if they want one, by May 1. Tuesday, Pres. Biden is expected to move that timeline up to April 19.