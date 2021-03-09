Many Appoquinimink students may be doubling their in-class time soon as district officials are looking to switch to a four-day hybrid model, possibly in as soon as two weeks.
Appoquinimink Superintendent Matt Burrows and his team discussed the topic with their school board Tuesday night, with Assistant Superintendent Dr. Thomas Vari saying logistical challenges remain as they try to prepare for the fourth marking period.
"Different constraints at different schools are posing a problem right now. To pinpoint a date when we can say every single school is ready to do this -- we were targeting March 22 -- but it looks like we still need to work some more things out with transportation and certain classes where we have more requests than we can facilitate."
Bus transportation was top of mind in the discussion, as Delaware only permits 23 students, or 25% capacity onto buses, a number Burrows said neighboring states aren't challenged to overcome.
"The bus thing is kind of unique to Delaware. We were just on a call today with superintendents in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and when we say we have bus constraints, they say 'what?' We have talked to the Department of Public Health to see if there's any leeway or if they see any leeway coming. That wasn't a very promising conversation that we had."
Appo School Board President Richard Forsten said if buses remain a key factor, that hopefully DPH will start changing its mind soon.
"Maybe we'll get better thinking or more flexibility on school buses in the next two week. Nationally, the numbers seem to be turning in our favor."
Another key issue in Appo's attempt to get more students into the classroom are the CDC's social distancing guidelines. CDC protocol started at 6-feet, but has dropped to 3, except when eating.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Sharon Pepukayi said that some classrooms have capacity issues that may require difficult choices to be made, perhaps randomly.
"We have a situation where we may have more families that want to come in than we have space for. So we've been talking about some sort of lottery system to choose which families to bring in for the four days."
Burrows said Appo has been in contact with the Appoquinimink Education Association on the change in policy over social distancing, and believes any issues can be sorted out.
"I'm not going to sit here and say 100% of the people are excited but we feel, and just from administrators talking as well as teachers, it's pretty positive in moving forward with it."
Under Appoquinimink's plan, students would go into school Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, with the pre-existing cleaning day on Wednesday being used as an asynchronous day to catch students up or have office hours.
Officials said that any final decision on switching from 2-to 4-day hybrid would be announced with time for families to make differing arrangements. That correspondence would come from school administrators directly to families.
There would still remain a remote option if families do not wish to enter the hybrid model.