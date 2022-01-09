Delaware's hospitals have seen a 54% increase in COVID-positive patients since New Year's Day.
Saturday's 784 COVID patients (67 critical) marked the 12th straight day of an increase, going back to December 27, 2021, when there were 421. There were 509 on New Year's Day.
In addition, hospitals are seeing a rise in non-COVID hospitalizations to a similar level as this time last year of just over 1,600.
Those combined numbers, along with staff COVID-positives and shortages are putting a strain on the system, as people race to ERs just to try to get tested, according to DEMA Director A.J. Schall.
"Individuals are asking to go to the hospitals to ask to get tested to be cleared without any symptoms or medical complaints. Those are the people we have to keep out of the hospital, and let the emergency departments and their staff concentrated on those that are injured or ill and need emergency medical attention."
Saturday also marked the 9th time in 11 days more than 2,000 new positive cases were reported, a number that peaked at 4,347 on January 6.
Delaware is averaging over 8,698 tests in the past week, up from about 6,000 two weeks ago.
The state also released more detailed COVID data from the week of December 20-26, 2021.
During that period, there were 6,933 COVID positives, with 62% of those (4,315) coming from unvaccinated or partially vaccinated (not counting boosters) people.
Unvaccinated or Partially Unvaccinated people made up 71% of the 174 new hospitalizations that week, and 14 of the 19 reported deaths (74%).
According to state data, 30.4% of Delawareans have not received a dose of the vaccine, a number that drops to 21.6% for those 12 and older. 40% of Delawareans are not fully vaccinated, or 31.9% of those 12 and older.
Delaware did not break down hospitalizations by demographics besides vaccination status.
Delaware's hospitals have announced in the past month they are suspending selected elective surgeries to try to counter the shortage of beds related with COVID.
They have not specifically said what their percentage of available beds are at the moment.