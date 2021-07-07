Want a beer for breakfast? Two local institutions are teaming up to bring you a tasty option.
The pumpernickel-infused black rye IPA, the latest in the DelaWeAre project line, hits notes of chocolate, citrus, and herbs. Dogfish Head Brewer Bryan Selders said the choice for going with pumpernickel was easy.
"That's my favorite flavor of bagel," he told WRDE TV. "And my favorite thing to eat is a whitefish salad sandwich on pumpernickel from Surf Bagel."
The brew also uses two types of peppercorn brought in from Tanzania and Vietnam, but big pieces of the bagel are added directly to the mash to provide their flavor.
"We sat right here at this table and put on our cutting gloves and started chopping up bagels, and then added those to the mash," Selders said. "The mash is when you mix grain and hot water to extract sugar from the grain, and so by putting it into that environment, we started to convert some of the starches in the bagels into sugar."
No, there won't be pieces of bagel floating around in your glass. And it's also not the first time Dogfish Head and Surf Bagel teamed up for something hyper-tasty and hyperlocal.
"Yeah, at least 12 to 14 years ago, [Selders] took our cinnamon raisin bagels and made what I thought was an awesome beer," said Surf Bagel's Tom Vitella.
More important than that it tastes good, Vitella said the beers associated with the DelaWeAre line all provide of portion of the proceeds to the Delaware Brewers Guild. He said that just makes to collaboration all the more worthwhile.
"Just to have that vibe, and know that you're part of something bigger than you."
The beer is only available for a limited time. Cans are available at Dogfish Head Brewings and Eats, and Chesapeake and Maine. Cans are sold in the emPOURium in Rehoboth Beach, while supplies last.