A pair of fatal accidents over the weekend has increased the fatality count on Delaware roadways this year to 148.
On Saturday night, December 3, 2022, Delaware State Police said a car driven by a 35-year old man from Bear stopped for an unknown reason in the left center lane of southbound I-95 near the Welcome Center.
A southbound box truck then plowed into the car, sending both vehicles careening across the highway and through a guardrail on the right shoulder.
The car's driver was pronounced dead at Christiana Hospital.
Two men in the box truck aged 51- and 21-, both from Fort Washington, Maryland, were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for five hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.
Then on Sunday evening, December 4th, a pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing Route 1 (Bay Road) at Williamsburg Drive north of Milford.
The victim, a 49-year old Milford man, was wearing dark clothing and not carrying a light, when he was hit.
The driver of the car, an 18-year old Wilmington woman, remained at the scene and was not hurt, however, her front seat passenger, a 17-year old from Newark, was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Both incidents remain under investigation by members of the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.