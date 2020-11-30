What's Delaware's favorite Christmas candy? The answer appears to be a cousin to another staple from candy-centric Halloween, according to a breakdown published by the Candy Store.
If all the baking and decorating isn't keeping you satisfied, and you find yourself reaching for candy this Christmas season, then, if you're in Delaware, you're likely reaching for Reindeer corn, similar to candy corn but trading in the brown, orange and yellow for red and green.
Reindeer corn beat out candy canes and Hershey's Kisses in the First State, which ranked second and third, respectively. New Hampshire, Alabama, and Michigan share Delaware's love for the treat, with Reindeer corn topping those state preferences as well. Though it's not popular with everyone.
"If you get the wrong thing, just remember that – really – the holiday season is about family and friends. It’s the thought that counts, the gesture that matters," said Ben George, of the Candy Store. "Unless you give me reindeer corn, in which case we are no longer friends."
Peppermint bark continues to gain popularity, the organization reported, with three new states joining the ranks who list it as their number one choice, for a total of 11. Reese's Cups, on the other hand, lost three number one spots this year--two went to peppermint bark (powerhouses California and Texas), while Illinois traded out the peanut butter for straight chocolate with Hershey's Kisses.
Snickers gained some traction this year with Vermont, Arkansas, and Georgia now listing it in the to spot--to make eight total states making that choice--while Chocolate Santas saw gains in North Dakota, Maine, and New Mexico.
Some other takeaways from their research:
- 93% of people gift chocolate and candy for the winter holidays
- 1.76 Billion candy canes are produced every year for the holiday season.
- 72% of people eat a candy cane starting on the straight end, the rest start on the curved end.
- Approximately 150 million chocolate Santas are produced annually.
- The largest candy cane in the world was made in Switzerland. It was 51 feet long.
- December 26th is National Candy Cane Day.
- Canada spent $362M (USD) in Dec 2014 on candy, confectionary & snack foods.
- 59% of holiday sales are expected to be online.
CandyStore.com received 26,000 responses to their poll this year to determine who's snacking on what, and where.